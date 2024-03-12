Twitter
Business

Meet man, left high-paying job to start idili joint with mother, he now sells...

Krishnan Mahadevan owns a small store called Iyer Idli, where he sells idlis. The store sells about 50,000 idlis a month.

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 11:04 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: X/@Nimmabhaskar22
In this world, numerous individuals are born with a variety of aspirations. However, only a handful of them have the courage to take risks and fulfill their dreams. Krishnan Mahadevan is one such individual who left his well-paid position as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, one of the oldest and largest investment banking firms in the world, to open a small shop called Iyer Idli in Vigyan Nagar, Bengaluru.

Krishnan Mahadevan made a decision to leave his job to take over his family's business, Iyer Idli, which was founded by his father in 2001 and is famous for its deliciously hot idlis. The business has been well-received by people of all ages over the last two decades.

For nearly 19 years, Krishnan's father served idlis only with coconut chutney. Despite the presence of many neighboring restaurants, Iyer Idli remains very popular for its unique, fluffy, and soft idlis. This is due to the high quality of the food, and even though the shop only occupies a 20 by 10-foot space, Iyer Idli has managed to keep costs low. The shop sells over 50,000 idlis every month.

Krishnan and his mother, Uma, are the managers of a shop that prioritizes quality, freshness, cleanliness, and taste over ostentatious exteriors or interiors. Recently, they added Vada, Kesari Bhaat, and Khara Bhaat, all South Indian delicacies, to the menu. Despite having a job, Krishnan used to work at a shop and attend college simultaneously. When his father passed away in 2009, the responsibility of managing the shop fell on him and his mother.

 

