Meet man, got Rs 30 crore salary hike, leads firm that once hired Ratan Tata, his annual pay package is…

Currently having a market cap of Rs 1457428 crore, IBM hired Ratan Tata when he returned from the US after completing his education. On the other hand, Arvind Krishna got a job at IBM in 1990 and before reaching the top of the corporate ladder.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 06:46 AM IST

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna
Indian origin CEOs are currently leading a few of the biggest companies in the world. Often in the news for their business ideas and expansion plans, these Indian geniuses are usually hired at massive salaries. One such Indian genius has now made it to the news for his fat pay cheque. The man we are talking about is Arvind Krishna, CEO of International Business Machines (IBM). Arvind Krishna was hired by IBM almost 34 years ago and he is now leading the IT giant. IBM appointed Arvind Krishna as CEO in 2020. As per IBM's proxy statement, Arvind Krishna annual compensation jumped by Rs 30 crore in 2023. His annual pay package stood at Rs 165 crore which was around Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period. This means Arvind Krishna now earns around Rs 45 lakh per day.

For those who are unaware, IBM is one of the oldest and biggest IT firms in the world that once hired Indian billionaire Ratan Tata. Currently having a market cap of Rs 1457428 crore, IBM hired Ratan Tata when he returned from the US after completing his education. On the other hand, Arvind Krishna got a job at IBM in 1990 and before reaching the top of the corporate ladder, he held various positions at the tech company. 

Arvind Krishna was senior vice president of the company when he was announced as the CEO. He has been a key asset for IBM who led the acquisition of the company called Red Hat for 34 billion dollars. Krishan also has 15 patents co-authored to his name.

Born in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, Arvind Krishna is son of an India Army officer. He was part of a Telugu-speaking family and his mother used to work for welfare of Army widows. Arvind Krishna completed his schooling for Tamil Nadu and Dehradun before moving to UP’s Kanpur to join the prestigious IIT. After his engineering, he moved to the US for his PhD in electrical engineering. That’s where he got a job that changed his life.

