Meet man who owns Rs 54 crore watch, more expensive than Anant Ambani's Rs 8.2 crore watch, his net worth is..

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, who recently celebrated his pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, is especially fond of expensive watches. Anant Ambani owns some of the most unique and expensive watches in the world.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. Mukesh Ambani has a whopping net worth of $113 billion which is over Rs 94,000 crores, as per Forbes. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani like to enjoy luxurious things thanks to their opulent wealth. This same philosophy applies to their children as well. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani have luxurious taste and it shows in their lavish car collections, watch collections, and real estate properties.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, who recently celebrated his pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, is especially fond of expensive watches. Anant Ambani owns some of the most unique and expensive watches in the world.

During the pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar last month, Anant Ambani grabbed several eyeballs when he adorned his wrist with the Patek Phillippe Nautilus Travel Time watch which features a ruby set, and baguette-cut diamonds on a large 40.5mm case. As per a report in GQ India, Anant Ambani's watch costs a whopping Rs 8.2 crore.

However, you will be surprised to know that this is not the most expensive watch that is owned by a billionaire.

Bernard Arnault, the founder, chairman, and CEO of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company, and the richest man in the world with a net worth of $211 billion (as of today) which is Rs 1.76 lakh crore, owns a luxurious watch which is much more expensive than Anant Ambani's Patek Phillippe Nautilus Travel Time watch.

Bernard Arnault owns the super expensive Tiffany Patek Philippe 5740 watch which is a mix of Tiffany Patek Philippe 5711 and the Nautilus Perpetual Calendar 5740. It has a Tiffany turquoise dial. This rare watch is worth a whopping $6.5 million (over Rs 54.3 crore), as per South China Morning Post.

READ | Meet actress who superstar Rajesh Khanna wanted to marry, rumours of her affair with cricketer created rift, she is..