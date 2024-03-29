Meet man, an Indian, who started business with Rs just 25000, built Rs 7000 crore company, his business is...

Business

Shashi Kiran Shetty is the founder and chairman of Allcargo Group. Born on June 7, 1957, in Karnataka, Shetty earned his bachelor's from Shri Venkatranama Swamy College in commerce. In 1978, Shetty moved to Mumbai in search of a job. Shashi Kiran Shetty's career in the logistics industry began in 1978 with Intermodal Transport and Trading Systems Private Limited then to Forbes Gokak. Shetty was only 25 years old when he established his first business venture, Trans India Freight Services Pvt, Ltd with a funding of Rs 25000 only. Shetty launched the Allcargo Logistics Limited in 1994. Today, the company employs over 4500 members and has branches in 180 countries. Allcargo Logistics is now the world's number one LCL Consolidator. Shetty's company's current market cap is approximately Rs 7000 crore.

