Meet man who once sold purses, went on to build Rs 444 crore company, he is from...

This man had to sell purses to earn a living. He is now the owner of Rs 444 crore company. Know his story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

JK Shah is the founder of the best coaching classes for CA and CS in India. His story is an inspiration to millions of people. From witnessing extreme poverty to coming out of it and making a huge empire, JK Shah's hard work is to learn from. 

 While growing up, Shah's family did not have to money to afford his education, hence, he relied on a charitable trust for funding. There was a time when things were so dire for JK Shah that he started selling purses to earn a living. Eventually, JK Shah went on to build a Rs 444 crore company. 

JK Shah hails from a small village in Gujarat. Shah launched his classes in 1983. When JK Shah launched his classes, he only had seven students. Today, over 90,000 students enrol in his classes. 

JK Shah emerged from nothing. Amid a lot of hardships and constraints, Shah chose to put in all his hard work and dedication to finally achieve his dream. 

