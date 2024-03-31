Twitter
Meet man who lacked basic amenities in childhood, grew up to be richest Indian in US, his net worth is Rs...

This man did not even have basic facilities like electricity and running water but became America's richest Indian. Know his story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

If we are determined there is nothing that can't be done. A poor can become the richest of the rich if there is desire, determination and hard work combined altogether. One such inspiring personality is Jay Chaudhry, an Indian-American billionaire who runs the renowned cloud security company Zsclaer. 

Jay Chaudhry was born in Panoh, a small hamlet in Himachal Pradesh. Jay's family was extremely poor and did not even have the most basic amenities such as electricity and running water till he was in Class 8 or 10. 

Jay always wanted to achieve big in life. So, he worked hard and made his dream come true. He shifted all his focus to studies and was so determined that he cracked IIT admission and got into Banaras Hindu University (BHU). There, he studied Bachelor's in Electronics Engineering. 

Post graduation, Jay Chaudhry went to the University of Cincinnati to study MS. He then went to Harvard Business School to study Marketing/Marketing Management. He also has an MBA degree from the University of Cincinnati. 

Jay launched SecureIT and CipherTrust which laid the foundation for his success. He also launches businesses like AirDefense and CoreHarbor. All of these start-ups were later acquired. Today, Jay Chaudhary is the richest Indian in the US whose net worth is Rs 91721 crore. 

