Meet Indian man who once took a loan of Rs 1200 to start business, now owns Rs 13091 crore company, he is from...

This man once took a loan of Rs 1200 from his banker brother to start his business. Read below to know what happened next.

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 05:47 PM IST

A Bengaluru-based businessman, Rajesh Mehta is the owner and executive chairperson of Rajesh Exports. This man started his business with a loan of a mere Rs 1200 from his brother and today, he has a net worth of Rs 13091 crore. 

Mehta did his schooling at Bengaluru's St Joseph school and later joined his father, Jasvantrai Mehta's jewellery business. To grow his father's business, Rajesh took a loan of Rs 1200 from his brother Bipin who was a banker. 

Rajesh Mehta began a silver trading business and bought jewellery from Chennai to sell it in Rajkot. Gradually, he expanded and began selling jewellery to wholesalers in Gujarat. Rajesh Mehta and his brother later expanded their business in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

In 1989, Rajesh Mehta stepped into the gold jewellery business and started a manufacturing unit in his garage. His gold jewellery was being exported to the UK, Dubai, Oman, Kuwait, US and Europe. 

His business grew to Rs 2 crore per year by 1992. By the year 1998, the business picked up and became a 1200 crore per year business. He later opened a store named Shubh Jewellers which now has various branches all across Karnataka.

It is the world's largest gold exporter. The company's revenue in 2021 was Rs 2.58 lakh crore. In 2019, Forbes estimated his net worth to be Rs 13091 crore at today's exchange rates.

