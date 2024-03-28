Meet woman, worked as Playboy Bunny to pay bills, now has over Rs 183403 crore net worth, she’s richest…

She beat cancer twice and also survived the tragic death of her husband. In her initial days, she used to rent houses to college students for a steady income.

Diane Hendricks, billionaire businesswoman and film producer, has been named as the richest self-made woman in the world for the second consecutive year by the Hurun Global Rich List 2024. Aged 77, Hendricks is the co-founder and chairperson of ABC Supply which is the US’ largest wholesale distributor of roofing, windows, gutters, and siding for residential and commercial buildings. As per the Hurun list, she currently has a net worth of more than Rs 183403 crore.

Born in Wisconsin, Diane Hendricks was raised in Osseo. Her father was a dairy farmer. She became a mother at the age of seventeen, and she started working as a Playboy Bunny to pay her bills. She graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1965, and had been divorced from her first husband for ten years when she met Ken Hendricks, a roofer’s son and high school dropout. The duo got married and became business partners. They used their lines of credit to get a loan to start ABC Supply.

Mother to seven children, Diane Hendricks is pretty active in US politics and have donated millions to pro-Rebublican organisations. She even contributed a total of $1.1 million to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.