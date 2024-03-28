Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Adani's massive Rs 10007 crore copper plant begins operation, to generate 7000 jobs in…

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet woman, worked as Playboy Bunny to pay bills, now has over Rs 183403 crore net worth, she’s richest…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Adani's massive Rs 10007 crore copper plant begins operation, to generate 7000 jobs in…

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Easy steps to strengthen your emotional health

8 superfoods for kidney health you must eat daily

7 low-glycemic foods for diabetic diet 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

This star kid hasn't given a solo hit in 27 years, one health condition ruined his career, still worth Rs 148 crores

Two superstars, both died mysterious deaths, fates were linked, were called each other's replacements, deaths caused...

Amar Singh Chamkila trailer: Diljit Dosanjh shines in Netflix's riveting musical, fans say 'Imtiaz Ali comeback loading'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, worked as Playboy Bunny to pay bills, now has over Rs 183403 crore net worth, she’s richest…

She beat cancer twice and also survived the tragic death of her husband. In her initial days, she used to rent houses to college students for a steady income.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

article-main
Diane Hendricks
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Diane Hendricks, billionaire businesswoman and film producer, has been named as the richest self-made woman in the world for the second consecutive year by the Hurun Global Rich List 2024. Aged 77, Hendricks is the co-founder and chairperson of ABC Supply which is the US’ largest wholesale distributor of roofing, windows, gutters, and siding for residential and commercial buildings. As per the Hurun list, she currently has a net worth of more than Rs 183403 crore.

Born in Wisconsin, Diane Hendricks was raised in Osseo. Her father was a dairy farmer. She became a mother at the age of seventeen, and she started working as a Playboy Bunny to pay her bills. She graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1965, and had been divorced from her first husband for ten years when she met Ken Hendricks, a roofer’s son and high school dropout. The duo got married and became business partners. They used their lines of credit to get a loan to start ABC Supply.

She beat cancer twice and also survived the tragic death of her husband. In her initial days, she used to rent houses to college students for a steady income.

Mother to seven children, Diane Hendricks is pretty active in US politics and have donated millions to pro-Rebublican organisations. She even contributed a total of $1.1 million to Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

India summons US diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

Munawar Faruqui released after being detained by Mumbai Police for smoking hookah

Sriram Raghavan opens up on mixed response to Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas: 'If I tried to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement