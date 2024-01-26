Meet India's richest jeweller, once took loan to start business, owns company worth Rs...

His journey not only symbolises the triumph of a dreamer but also serves as a perfect example of inspiration for those aspiring to turn their ambitions into reality.

In the realm where dreams meet determination, TS Kalyanaraman's journey from a small family business to the milestone of success is nothing short of inspiring. Born on April 23, 1947, in Kerala, Kalyanaraman initially helped his father in their clothing store from a young age, and learnt the basics of business.

Although he pursued a commerce degree at the Sree Kerala Varma College, Kalyanaraman's heart wasn't initially in the family trade. After working elsewhere and saving Rs 25 lakh, he aspired to open his own jewellery shop. However, the dream required more funds, leading him to make a crucial decision—to take a Rs 50 lakh loan from the bank.

With a total of 75 lakh rupees with him, Kalyanaraman opened his first jewellery store in Thrissur, naming it Kalyan Jewellers. His relentless hard work and dedication turned this humble beginning into a success story.

Today, Kalyan Jewellers boasts over 200 stores across India and has expanded its footprint to countries like UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman with 30 showrooms.

From a small town in Kerala, Kalyanaraman's business empire has grown into a market capitalisation exceeding Rs 17,000 crore. TS Kalyanaraman, once a small entrepreneur, is now celebrated as India's wealthiest jeweller, with a net worth of around $2.8 Billion, according to Forbes. What began as a venture fueled by a loan has now transformed into a big brand.

Kalyanaraman's journey not only symbolises the triumph of a dreamer but also serves as a perfect example of inspiration for those aspiring to turn their ambitions into reality. His story is a testament to the idea that with unwavering determination, even starting from scratch can lead to reaching the milestone of success.