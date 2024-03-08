Meet Gaurav Choudhary, India’s richest tech YouTuber, awarded by PM Modi, has over Rs 360 crore net worth, he is…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Best Creator in Tech Category award to Gaurav Chaudhary at Bharat Mandapam. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Gaurav Choudhary reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 360 crore.

Gaurav Choudhary, popularly known as Technical Guruji, is the richest Indian tech YouTuber. He is one of the most viewed technical YouTubers across the globe. He runs a massive YouTube channel called Technical Guruji which has a whopping 23.5 million subscribers. At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the Best Creator in Tech Category award to Gaurav Chaudhary at Bharat Mandapam. Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Gaurav Choudhary reportedly has a net worth of more than Rs 360 crore.

Gaurav Choudhary aka Technical Guruji was born in 1991 in Rajasthan's Ajmer. He went to the Kendriya Vidyalaya and began to code at the age of 16. Due to his expertise in coding, he founded his digital empire. He pursued a degree in microelectronics at BITS Pilani's Dubai campus. He not only earns a hefty sum from YouTube, he also runs a business in Dubai. He lives in a house in Dubai that is worth Rs 60 crore.

He thought of opening a YouTube channel in 2012. It took him 3 three years to launch the channel called Technical Guruji. By 2017, he garnered over 10 million subscribers. He is known for explaining complex topics in easy language.

He has over 11 cars in his collection. His blue-coloured Rolls Royce Ghost whose market value is Rs 8 crore. His McLaren GT is priced Rs 4.75 crore -- the car was gifted by his brother. His Range Rover Vogue costs Rs 2.10 crore. His Porsche Panamera GTS costs Rs 1.90 crore. His Porsche Panamera is Rs. 1.89 crores.His Mercedes Benz G-Class is priced at Rs. 1.72 crores. His BMW 750Li is a premium sedan car worth Rs. 1.42 crore. Mercedes Benz 500ML is priced at Rs 81.70 lakh. He also has an Audi A6 at Rs 68 lakh. He also owns Mahindra Thar's top model at Rs 15.54 lakh.