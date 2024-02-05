Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

Due to a lawsuit led by Richard Tornetta, Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, isn’t going to get that $55 billion pay package, which is approximately Rs 464000 crore.

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is in legal hot water and could suffer one of the biggest legal setbacks in US history. The amount may cost a fortune that many people never imagined. After filing the shareholder derivative lawsuit in 2018, Richard Tornetta, who had only nine Tesla shares at the time, worked in the marketing division of online real estate marketing company Homecast.

Beyond the legal spotlight, he is known for his heavy metal drums at New York's storied CBGB club. His life rhythm alternates between taking on corporate giants in court and having lighthearted gadget mishaps. In addition, he enjoys making audio accessories for fans of car customization. Richard Tornetta was also the drummer for Dawn of Correction from its inception in 2005 until its dissolution in 2007.

In 2018, the board and shareholders of Tesla approved Elon Musk's pay package, which was the biggest in the company's history. The purpose of the package was to incentivize Musk to reach ambitious targets for the market value, revenue, and profits of the company. According to the court's ruling, Musk's pay package was unfair to Tesla shareholders because it diluted their ownership, gave Musk excessive control over the company, and lacked sufficient performance hurdles. If Musk had met all the goals by 2028, he could have received more than 20% of Tesla's stock, or roughly $56 billion (approximately Rs 464000) crore at current prices.