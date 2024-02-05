Twitter
Headlines

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got Rs 70 lakh job, became IAS officer with AIR 24, he’s now…

Meet man who dropped out of school, then built Rs 5499 crore company, backed by Sachin Tendulkar

Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani backed BluSmart’s rival gets Rs 207566750 push, plans to add…

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

Meet woman, became IPS officer with AIR 165, cleared UPSC again to become IAS officer with AIR...

5 bowlers with most 4-wicket hauls in IPL

7 benefits of drinking raisin water

6 zodiac signs with purest heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's fake death stunt issues statement: 'This is the first time in the history...'

After Sandeep Reddy Vanga's dig at Aamir Khan, actor's apology video for objectifying women in films goes viral

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet drummer Richard Tornetta, who may cost Elon Musk Rs 464000 crore for…

Due to a lawsuit led by Richard Tornetta, Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla, isn’t going to get that $55 billion pay package, which is approximately Rs 464000 crore.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, is in legal hot water and could suffer one of the biggest legal setbacks in US history. The amount may cost a fortune that many people never imagined. After filing the shareholder derivative lawsuit in 2018, Richard Tornetta, who had only nine Tesla shares at the time, worked in the marketing division of online real estate marketing company Homecast.

Beyond the legal spotlight, he is known for his heavy metal drums at New York's storied CBGB club. His life rhythm alternates between taking on corporate giants in court and having lighthearted gadget mishaps. In addition, he enjoys making audio accessories for fans of car customization. Richard Tornetta was also the drummer for Dawn of Correction from its inception in 2005 until its dissolution in 2007.

In 2018, the board and shareholders of Tesla approved Elon Musk's pay package, which was the biggest in the company's history. The purpose of the package was to incentivize Musk to reach ambitious targets for the market value, revenue, and profits of the company. According to the court's ruling, Musk's pay package was unfair to Tesla shareholders because it diluted their ownership, gave Musk excessive control over the company, and lacked sufficient performance hurdles. If Musk had met all the goals by 2028, he could have received more than 20% of Tesla's stock, or roughly $56 billion (approximately Rs 464000) crore at current prices.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian genius who led India's nuclear programme, he is called 'Father of...

Meet man who cleared IIT JEE by studying in Kota jail for 2 years, secured AIR...

'Such a cheap publicity...': Cine Workers Association demands FIR against Poonam Pandey for 'spreading fake news'

NEET success story: Meet farmer's daughter who cracked medical entrance exam despite facing financial crunch; scored...

Meet Indian genius who lived in basement, without toilet, now owns Rs 33000 crore company, he is from...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE