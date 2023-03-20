Search icon
Meet Dixit Joshi, Indian-origin crisis expert, in-charge of collapsed multi-billion dollar bank’s finances

In the worst times of its 166-year history, Credit Suisse’s finances are being steered by an Indian-origin financial expert who has earned a reputation of being a war-time CFO. Meet Dixit Joshi!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Major Swiss bank Credit Suisse has become the latest casualty of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse fallout. The second-largest bank in Switzerland is being taken over by its rival UBS for a meagre $3.2 billion. In the worst times of its 166-year history, Credit Suisse’s finances are being steered by an Indian-origin financial expert who has earned a reputation of being a war-time CFO. Meet Dixit Joshi!

The fate of Credit Suisse was sealed after crucial weekend meetings involving teams of its Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi. He was among the top Credit Suisse executives who attended a bank-sponsored annual horse-racing event in a resort town in the Alps, just a week before the bank’s fall.

The seasoned banker took on the role during one of the most trying times for the bank in its long history back in October 2022. Dixit is not your stereotypical banker. He does not drink and had been a vegetarian all his life before being turned into a vegan by his daughters. He is a veteran in overseeing turnarounds at banks.

Dixit is of Indian origin and was born and brought up in South Africa. He was educated in Actuarial Sciences and Statistics from the University of the Witwatersrand. He then started his career with the Standard Bank of South Africa in 1992. His first stint with Credit Suisse was from 1995 to 2003 in New York and London. He has also worked for Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank. He played a crucial role in the reorganisation of Deutsche Bank.

Joshi is also a philanthropist who contributes to education initiatives in India through Pratham, an NGO working towards upliftment of education in India. He is part of similar initiatives in South Africa.

