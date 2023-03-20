Search icon
Meet Jayanti Chauhan, billionaire's daughter who decided to lead Bisleri as Tata Consumer cancels Rs 7000 crore deal

Jayanti Chauhan is the only daughter of Bisleri founder Ramesh Chauhan and she is currently the vice chairperson of the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Jayanti Chauhan of Bisleri Group

In a surprising turn of events, Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, has decided to lead the multi-crore bottled water company, reported The Economic Times. The report added that Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has now ended its bid to acquire Bisleri.

"Jayanti will run the company with our professional team and we do not want to sell the business," Bisleri chairman Ramesh Chauhan said, as quoted by ET.

The 38-year-old Jayanti Chauhan is the only daughter of Ramesh Chauhan and she is currently the vice chairperson of the company.

It may be recalled that Chauhan sold Bisleri brand to the Tata Group few months ago for around Rs 7,000 crore. Tata Consumer decided to cancel the deal due to "indecisiveness," ET reported. Tata Consumer Products is a subsidiary of steel-to-salt conglomerate Tata Group, which was once led by Ratan Tata.

Who is Jayanti Chauhan?

Jayanti Chauhan has done her graduation in  product development course. Jayanti has also completed a course from Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising too. She has also done fashion styling. Jayanti Chauhan has also studied fashion styling and photography from London. Jayanti Chauhan has joined Bisleri when she was just 24. She also played a pivotal role in the company's automation.

