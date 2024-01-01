Headlines

Business

Meet banker who worked in London for several years, now leads Rs 380000 crore company in India as...

He is an alumnus of the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 04:43 PM IST

Photo: X
Many Indians have worked abroad for several years and later to India to head big corporate companies in India. One such person is Ashok Vaswani, a veteran banker. He has assumed charge as the managing director (MD) and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. He will lead the bank for three years from January 2024. Vaswani had worked with Barclays, a British multinational universal bank, headquartered in London. 

He is an alumnus of the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Vaswani is also a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary. Vaswani was the president of Pagaya Technologies Ltd -- a US-Israeli AI Fintech player. He has a proven track record spanning over 35 years, initially at Citigroup and more recently at Barclays. He is also on the Board of the London Stock Exchange Group, the SP Jain Institute of Global Management, UK. He will now lead Kotak Mahindra Bank which has a market cap of Rs Rs 380000 crore, as of January 1, 2024.

At Barclays Bank, UK, he has worked as the CEO. Subsequently, he has also worked as CEO of the Global Consumer, Private, Corporate and Payments businesses of the bank. Vaswani is married to Veena and they have one daughter.

READ | Meet IIT graduate who worked in US for 5 yrs, returned to India, now leads Rs 34703 crore company as...

