Meet Arjun Kothari, Mukesh Ambani's lesser known-nephew who is MD of Rs 600 crore company

Mukesh Ambani's nephew Arjun is the managing director of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd., a firm with the market cap of Rs 600 crore.

The Ambani family has a reputation for leading an opulent lifestyle and achieving considerable success in business. Mukesh Amabni's children continue to make news headlines, while his nephew Arjun Kothari is largely out of the spotlight. Arjun Kothari is a lesser-known member of this clan who has significantly contributed to their family legacies.

Who is Arjun Kothari?

Nina Kothari, Mukesh Ambani's sister, is the mother of Arjun Kothari. In the family business empire, Arjun Kothari has a significant role to play. Arjun is the managing director of Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd., while his mother serves as the company's chairperson.

The success of the family is being carried on by Arjun. Arjun Kothari studied Bachelor of Science at Northeastern University. Arjun B. Kothari serves as a director for the H. C. Kothari Group of Companies. He also held a Senior Specialist position with General Electric Corporation in the USA's Management Development Rotation Programme.

Nina Kothari assumed control of their family firm, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals after her husband passed away. She reportedly became chairperson on April 8, 2015.

Nina Kothari, less famous sister of Mukesh Ambani, stays away from the media. She was born into the Ambani family and is Dhirubhai Ambani's daughter. She started her business adventure in 2003. At that moment, she started the Javagreen coffee and food franchise.

After taking over as chairperson, Nina extended the HC Kothari Group to new businesses. Two further Kothari Group businesses are included, Kothari Petrochemicals Limited and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited. She holds two publicly traded equities and has total assets of around Rs 52.4 crores, per corporate shareholding. The firm Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd is valued at Rs 6.02 billion (Rs 600 crore).

Nina has a daughter named Nayantara Kothari in addition to her son Arjun Kothari. One of the wealthiest families in India is the Ambani family held one of the most extravagant weddings in 2019. The wedding celebrated the union between Arjun Kothari and Anandita Mariwala, the daughter of businessmen Anjali and Rajen Mariwala (of Marico Industries).

