Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

BPEA EQT will acquire 60 percent stake in Indira IVF, India’s largest provider of fertility services. The reported valuation of the company via the deal has reached 1.1 billion dollars (Rs 9000 crore). TA Associates, the investors who acquired 35 percent stakes for Rs 1100 crore in 1100 crore, and 12 percent later, will dilute their 47 percent stake in the company. The promoters will also dilute additional stake.

In FY 2023, the company’s revenue was Rs 1250 crore. Its Ebitda was between Rs 375-410 crore.

Indira IVF was founded by Dr Ajay Murdia in 1988. He opened the company with a single clinic.

The company now has 116 centres across 20 states in India.

The company is the market leader as far as IVF cycles is concerned.

Dr Ajay Murdia is a medical doctor. He is also a fertility expert. He started the clinic with just Rs 5,000 in his pocket in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

He is credited with making people understand that men, too, are responsible for infertility and require treatment.

Dr Murdia opened one of India’s first sperm banks in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. His two sons -- Dr Kshitiz Murdia and Nitiz Murdia –- look after the business now.