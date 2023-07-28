Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

Headlines

India to get first chip facility soon, Micron to invest around Rs 6 thousand crore, generate 20,000 jobs

Delhi shocker: 25-year-old college student found dead in Malviya Nagar; police investigation underway

Explained: What led Niger soldiers to announce military coup in the country?

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Indian origin minister who could be Singapore’s new president

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s split: Is unresolved pet custody issue delaying divorce? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan-Samantha's Rangasthalam, Yash-starrer KGF break box office records in Japan, both cross Rs 1-crore mark

Meet Vikas Khanna, one of India's richest chefs: Know his journey from being dishwasher to TV star; earnings, more

Flop Bollywood actors who are now settled aboard

Diabetes: 10 Best dinner foods with low glycemic index

Eye health: Natural ways to deal with conjunctivitis at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film

Saba Azad poses with her 'hippo heart' Hrithik Roshan in adorable photo from their Argentina vacation

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Udaipur doctor who turned single clinic into Rs 9000 crore firm

Indira IVF was founded by Dr Ajay Murdia in 1988. He opened the company with a single clinic.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BPEA EQT will acquire 60 percent stake in Indira IVF, India’s largest provider of fertility services. The reported valuation of the company via the deal has reached 1.1 billion dollars (Rs 9000 crore). TA Associates, the investors who acquired 35 percent stakes for Rs 1100 crore in 1100 crore, and 12 percent later, will dilute their 47 percent stake in the company. The promoters will also dilute additional stake.

In FY 2023, the company’s revenue was Rs 1250 crore. Its Ebitda was between Rs 375-410 crore.

Indira IVF was founded by Dr Ajay Murdia in 1988. He opened the company with a single clinic.

The company now has 116 centres across 20 states in India.

The company is the market leader as far as IVF cycles is concerned.

Dr Ajay Murdia is a medical doctor. He is also a fertility expert. He started the clinic with just Rs 5,000 in his pocket in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

He is credited with making people understand that men, too, are responsible for infertility and require treatment.

Dr Murdia opened one of India’s first sperm banks in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. His two sons -- Dr Kshitiz Murdia and Nitiz Murdia –- look after the business now.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kriti Sanon launches her own skincare brand 'Hyphen' as she ventures into beauty business

Watch: CSK skipper MS Dhoni spotted driving vintage Rolls-Royce car in Ranchi

Har Har Mahadev: Akshay Kumar showcases Shiv Tandav in trippy song from OMG 2, impressed fans call it 'goosebumps stuff'

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in these states; IMD issues red, orange alert till July 28, check full list

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE