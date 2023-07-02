Search icon
Meet Anirudh Devgan, IIT Delhi alumnus CEO of Rs 525,000 crore company, his salary is...

Anirudh Devgan is not just an IIT alumnus but was raised within the IIT Delhi campus where his father served as a professor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 03:08 PM IST

Anirudh Devgan is a distinguished computer scientist and alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. He is today the CEO of software giant Cadence Design Systems, which has a market cap of over Rs 5,25,000 crore ($64 billion).  

From being raised inside the IIT campus where his father was a professor, Devgan chose to join the corporate world instead of keeping with his academic roots. He did his schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS) and then pursued electrical engineering from IIT Delhi itself. Devgan then left India for the US where he did masters and PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Anirudh Devgan began his professional journey with the legendary IT company IBM. After over a decade working in various IBM divisions in research and management, Anirudh had a 6-year stint at Magma Design Automation. 

Devgan climbed at Cadence to become President in 2017 and was eventually elevated to the board of directors and CEO post in 2021. Silicon Valley-based Devgan joined the likes of Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Arista’s Jayshree Ullal and IBM’s Arvind Krishna as an Indian CEO of an American tech giant. 

When Devgan became CEO, he was awarded base Salary $725,000 with a Target Bonus of 125% of base salary. He was further given promotion grant stock option of value equal to $15 million. In 2021, Devgan won the prestigious Phil Kaufman Award.

