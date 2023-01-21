Layoffs 2023: Why Google, Microsoft and other tech companies are laying off thousands of employees

Hopping the bandwagon of firing workers from the company, Google’s parent enterprise Alphabet Inc has announced that it is preparing to lay off as many as 12,000 employees at the starting of 2023. The announcement was made to all the employees through an email by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Sundar Pichai wrote in the email that the employees based in the United States have already been informed about their severance, while the employees in other countries will also be informed soon, as per the laws and procedures of the specific country.

In the email, the Google CEO wrote, “This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with. I’m deeply sorry for that. The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

The announcement of Google laying off employees came shortly after tech company Microsoft announced that it will be laying off 10,000 employees this year. Before Microsoft, Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta also announced that it will fire 10,000 employees soon.

Reason behind mass layoffs in tech companies

Google, in its announcement of the mass layoffs, has cited the pullback of several investors in view of the looming recession as one of the reasons for firing thousands of employees. Further, it said that customers have also cut back on their spending due to inflation and their pandemic-hit budgets.

Further, Microsoft said in an official statement that it decided to lay off around 5 percent of its global staff due to the predicted recession in 2023, and the slowdown of customer demand in the tech industry, likely due to the recession and pandemic.

When Meta announced the layoff of 10,000 employees from its various companies, reports suggested that Mark Zuckerberg took the call because of rising costs and plummeting ad revenues, which further prompted him to implement a hiring freeze to tighten its pockets.

It is being assumed that the main reason why tech companies are opting to lay off thousands of staff members is because of the speculated recession which is set to hit the United States and Europe in 2023, as per experts.

