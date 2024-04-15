Twitter
Isha Ambani’s Rs 820000 crore company forays into new segment, to now sell…

Currently valued at more than Rs 820000 crore, Reliance Retail has been on an aggressive expansion path since Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to daughter Isha Ambani.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 15, 2024, 09:03 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 1986000 crore. Reliance Industries is involved in a wide range of businesses through its subsidiaries that are spearheaded by Mukesh Ambani’s kids and close associates. One of the best performing subsidiaries of Reliance Industries is Reliance Retail and it is led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. Currently valued at more than Rs 820000 crore, Reliance Retail has been on an aggressive expansion path since Mukesh Ambani handed over the reins of the company to daughter Isha Ambani. Keeping up with the pace of expansion, Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail is now foraying into a new segment. Through its sub-brand Tira, the company is now entering into the beauty accessories space with the launch of its in-house brand ‘Tira Tools’. 

Isha Ambani’s new brand Tira Tools will sell a range of beauty accessories that include brushes, face rollers, beauty sponges and a host of other products in the segment. The company also plans to sell cruelty-free and vegan accessories both online as well as at its stores. 

For those who are unaware, Tira has been co-founded by Bhakti Modi, daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide. Tira is overseen by Isha Ambani and it competes against the likes of Nykaa, Tata Cliq Palette, Myntra and others. For its promotion during launch, Tira hired Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan as its brand ambassadors. Over the past few months, Tira has added a range of international brands under its portfolio and Allies of Skin is the latest one.

