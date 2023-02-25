Search icon
IRCTC Shirdi tour: Visit Shirdi Temple at just Rs 3,400 with this special package, check details

Under the IRCTC Shirdi package, you can travel to Shirdi every Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 07:06 PM IST

IRCTC Shirdi tour: Visit Shirdi Temple at just Rs 3,400 with this special package (file photo)

IRCTC Shirdi tour: The Shirdi Temple of Shri Sai Baba in Maharashtra is one of the most famous temples in India. Lakhs of devotees come every year to visit Sai Baba's shrine located in Shirdi in the Ahmednagar district. 

And if you want to visit this holy temple, then you can opt for the IRCTC tour package. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a tour package to the temple. The tour will start from Chennai and will be for 3 nights/4 days.

Not just that, IRCTC has launched the Chennai-Shirdi package to visit Shirdi Sai Baba at a very low cost. One can book the package for just Rs 3,400. The package also includes hotel accommodation.

Under this package, you can travel on Wednesday. The journey will begin on March 1 at 10.10 am from the Central Railway Station in Chennai. You will reach Sainagar Shirdi at 11.30 am on the second day. You will be travelling in a sleeper or 3 AC coach. After check-in at the hotel, visit the temple at their convenience.

On day 3, check out from the hotel at 07:00 am, and transfer to the Sainagar Railway Station to board the Sainagar Chennai Express (Train No. 22602) at 08:25 am. 

Price details in standard class

Single Occupancy - Rs.5100

Double Occupancy - Rs. 3550

Triple Occupancy - Rs. 3400

Child(5-11yrs) with bed - Rs. 3100

Child (5-11yrs) without bed - Rs. 2360

Package Includes:

Confirmed onward and return train journey by 3AC for comfort & Sleeper class for Standard package.

Road Transport - by a Non AC vehicle for both Standard and Comfort packages on sharing basis.

1 Night accommodation at Sainagar Shirdi (Non AC accommodation for Standard and AC accommodation for Comfort)

Toll, parking and all applicable taxes for above services.

Travel Insurance

For more details, check out the IRCTC website HERE.

