India’s 1st manless Biryani takeout launched by Chennai-based food startup BVK

Chennai-based start-up BVK Biryani serves authentic premium Wedding style Biryani freshly cooked with few hours of farm-to-fork meat has launched a first-of-its-kind, unique state of art unmanned takeaway ordering experience centre in Kolattur, Chennai.

Touted to be India`s 1st and a unique experience for Biryani Lovers, the process itself promises to be as simple as it is unique. Now Customers with Biryani hunger pangs can just walk in and not only satiate their hunger but experience a fast and amazing ordering experience.

Just place your order on a 32" attractive and legible Display - Make payment by card or UPI - Watch the countdown timer - and Bingo! collect your popped-out freshly packed Order. All just in a jiffy. No Waiting and no one to talk to and explain. Just order and walk or drive away with your favourite Biryani to enjoy.

Starting in 2020, BVK Biryani had lived up to its promise of maintaining the freshness of the cut though it was by far the most challenging factor in the restaurant business. The unique taste of their Muslim Wedding style Biryani comes from their secret mix of spices and ingredients which are ground in-house every day as per requirements.

Nothing is pre-bought and stored. The Biryani continued to be served in eco-friendly reusable tin containers. True to their promise, the Company has now scaled up to offer 60-minute delivery across Chennai and hopes to further scale up to 30 min delivery in days to come.

Ordering can be done online by either booking on their website www.thebvkbiryani.com or from their app "The BVK Biryani" available on google play and the IOS app store.

Orders can also be placed on Swiggy and Zomato food ordering apps. For more details, please visit www.thebvkbiryani.com.Future Plans. The three-year-old biryani-centric food start-up has raised the bar once again with its twin announcements.

Launching India`s first unmanned Takeaway Ordering facility and scaling up to offer 60 min guaranteed delivery for all orders on its homegrown BVK App. According to its Founder & CEO Faheem S, the company has plans to launch 12 such centres across Chennai and later scale up its operations pan India.