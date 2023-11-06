This IIT grad has over 25 years of experience in geoscience, he leads Rs 33,753 crore govt company

He is also a recipient of the prestigious National Geosciences Award. He also worked at an engineering consultancy firm in 1996.

Many IIT graduates are heading top companies in India as CEO, Managing Director and others. With their hard work and dedication, they are even offered to head government companies in the country. One such person is Dr Ranjit Rath, who is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and IIT Kharagpur.

The 51-year-old is currently leading Oil India Limited (OIL) as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). He took the top role in the company in August 2022. Oil India is a central public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Dr Ranjit completed his graduation from IIT Bombay. Later, he also completed his MTech in Applied Geology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has an impeccable experience and expertise of more than 26 years in the field of geosciences.

Before joining OIL India, he was the Chairman cum Managing Director of Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited under the Ministry of Mines. According to his LinkedIn profile, he joined the engineering consultancy firm Engineers India in 1996. He rose to the rank of General Manager in the firm.

He was also CEO of Khanij Bidesh India Ltd, managing director of Bharat Gold Mines Limited and held additional charge of the Director General of Geological Survey of India. He is also a recipient of the prestigious National Geosciences Award. Dr Rath has a rich portfolio of diverse roles spanning from strategy formulation to business development, among other things.

