Here’s how IRCTC let passengers check PNR, live status on WhatsApp: Step-by-step guide

Representational Image

Indian Railways passengers can check their PNR status and view real-time train schedule information on WhatsApp. A startup from Mumbai named railofy created the new feature. It enables IRCTC customers to quickly and easily track their journey on WhatsApp. By using this feature, you can track train status and other travel information without having to download additional apps.

The PNR status, live train status, information on previous and upcoming stations, and other train trip details are all available to passengers of Indian railways via the WhatsApp chatbot. All the information can be obtained by simply entering the 10-digit PNR number into the WhatsApp chatbot. IRCTC users can also call the 139-number railway helpline to get real-time train status.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to check PNR status and live train status on WhatsApp:

Save Railofy's WhatsApp chatbot number - +91-9881193322 in your contacts. Open WhatsApp now and search Railofy to open its chat window. Enter a 10-digit PNR number in the chat box. The Railofy chatbot will send you all the details including alerts and real-time updates about the train journey. Prior to your trip, you can send the PNR number to WhatsApp to receive real-time updates and notifications about your train's status.