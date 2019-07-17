Government to prepare national data on unorganised sector

Headlines

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Adah Sharma reacts to Naseeruddin Shah-Kamal Haasan's negative comments on The Kerala Story, says 'people with...'

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Adah Sharma reacts to Naseeruddin Shah-Kamal Haasan's negative comments on The Kerala Story, says 'people with...'

This female billionaire helped Katrina Kaif's multi-crore business, was once India's richest woman; her net worth is...

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Ileana D'Cruz shares a romantic picture with boyfriend and Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi get engaged, DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 10

Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | Trinamool vs BJP | PM Modi In Telangana | News Wrap, July 7

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

Adah Sharma reacts to Naseeruddin Shah-Kamal Haasan's negative comments on The Kerala Story, says 'people with...'

Has Dharmendra vowed never to watch Baghban because of Hema Malini's chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan? Actress answers

HomeBusiness

sports

Government to prepare national data on unorganised sector

Under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) initiative, there has been a significant improvement in the registration of beneficiaries and as many as 1.2 crore employees benefitted in the last three years

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 05:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shrinking of unorganised sector is a "positive" indicator of development and the government will prepare a separate data on unorganised workers in India, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told the the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The government has taken several measures towards expansion of the organised sector, he said.

Responding to the supplementaries during Question Hour, the Minister said, "...Our ministry will prepare a national data on unorganised sector."

There is no separate published data for unorganised sector as a whole. "However, the shrinking of unorganised sector is a positive indicator of development," he said in his written reply.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojana (PMRPY) initiative, there has been a significant improvement in the registration of beneficiaries and as many as 1.2 crore employees benefitted in the last three years, he said.

The Unorganised Workers' Social Security Act stipulates the formulation of suitable welfare schemes for unorganised workers.

Life and disability cover is provided through Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana to the unorganised workers depending upon their eligibility.

The health and maternity benefits are addressed through Ayushman Bharat Scheme. Recently, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan to provide monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years, the minister added.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

School Holiday 2023: List of schools to remain shut due to flood alert in Delhi’s Yamuna River

'That's an alarming collapse': Fans slam Indian batting performance for dismal display against Bangladesh

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore firm, his whopping salary is...

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta wear gorgeous traditional outfits during family event, unseen pics go viral

This Indian actress owns world's fifth largest diamond, not Aishwarya, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha, Deepika

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE