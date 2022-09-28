Search icon
Gold prices in India slip to near 7-month low, check rates here

Gold Silver prices on September 28: On MCX, the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 49,080.00 per 10 grams.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

Gold silver prices in India (File photo)

Gold price in India on Wednesday fell to a 7-month low. The yellow metal prices declined by Rs 435 to Rs 49,282 per 10 gram in Delhi in tandem with a fall in rates of the precious metal in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at Rs 49,717 per 10 gram. Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,600 to Rs 54,765 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), the gold contract for October delivery was trading at Rs 49,080.00 per 10 grams, down Rs 239.00 (0.48 per cent) at 2:22 pm while the silver contract for December delivery was at Rs 54,580.00, down Rs 799.00 (1.44 per cent).

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,615.7 per ounce while silver was trading down at USD 18 per ounce. Gold prices traded lower as spot gold prices at COMEX fell to USD 1,615 per ounce, a level last seen in April 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)

