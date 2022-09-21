Search icon
'Op Gold Rush': DRI seizes gold worth Rs 33 crore at Delhi, Mumbai and Patna

The 394 pieces of foreign-origin gold bars were being smuggled from neighbouring countries, Finance Ministry said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Photo: Finance Ministry

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 394 pieces of foreign-origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 kg and valued at around Rs 33.40 crores in multi-city operations.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the gold bars were being smuggled from neighbouring countries.

"Specific intelligence indicated that a syndicate is actively planning to smuggle foreign-origin gold from Mizoram and using domestic courier consignment of supply chain and logistic company (hereinafter referred as logistics company)," said a release by the Ministry.

Under the "Op Gold Rush" launched by DRI, a particular consignment declared to contain `Personal Goods` headed for Mumbai was intercepted.

19.93 kg seized in Maharashtra

"Examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) on September 19 led to the recovery and seizure of 120 pieces of foreign-origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 Kg and valued at about Rs 10.18 crore," said the release.

"Further analysis and investigation revealed that 2 other such consignments, sent by the same consignor from the same location to the same consignee, destined to Mumbai and in transit, were despatched through the same logistics company. The location of the consignments was traced," it added.

Rs 14.50 crore gold seized from Bihar

The second consignment was located and intercepted in Bihar. "Upon examination at the Warehouse of the logistics company, it led to the recovery of 172 foreign-origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs and valued at about Rs 14.50 crore," it said.

102 pieces of gold bars seized in Delhi

"Similarly, the third consignment was intercepted and examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to recovery and seizure of 102 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96 kg and valued at about Rs 8.69 crore," the release added.

(With inputs from ANI)

