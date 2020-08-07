Gold prices touch all-time high, surge 14% in a month

The record boom in gold and silver prices continued on Friday with the yellow metal setting a new record by touching a new high of Rs 56,191 at MCX, while silver reached Rs 77,949.

This is the consecutive 14th-day hike in gold prices at MCX.

The precious metal is currently being traded at Rs 56,065 per 10 gram for September Future. Gold prices have recorded a surge of 14% in a month.

Silver for Septemeber Future is trading at Rs 76,520 per kg at MCX.

In Delhi bullion market, the gold price touched an all-time high of Rs 57,008 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold continues to maintain a price above US $2,000 per ounce. Comex benchmark showed gold prices at US $2,085.