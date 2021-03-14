Gautam Adani beats world’s richest Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk with biggest wealth surge

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani created hisptry by racing ahead of world's richest Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to emerge as biggest wealth creator across the globe in 2021.

Adani succeeded in achieving this milestone after acquiring some major airports and ports in India and coal mines in Australia.

The chairman of the ports-to-power conglomerate added a total of USD 16.2 billion to his net worth which has now jumped to USD 50 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Shares of all Adani Group companies except one gained as much as 50% making Adani the biggest wealth crator of this year. On the other hand, Reliance Industries Chairman and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani added just USD 8.1 billion in this year so far.

Adani has been acquiring ports, airports, data centres and coal mines across the worldriding high on India’s recovery from coronavirus pandemic.

The shares of some of Adani group including Adani Total Gas have almost doubled while Adani Enterprises increased 90%, Adani Transmission Ltd gained 79%. Adani Power and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd gained more than 50%.

In 2020 too, Adani beat Ambani in wealth addition. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Adani's wealth jumped by USD 19.1 billion in 2020, more than USD 16.4 billion added by Mukesh Ambani.