From giving advice to Steve Jobs at 15 to millionaire at 17: Meet Indian-origin tech tycoon Evan Singh Luthra

Hailing from Delhi, and still with a lot to give at 27, Evan Singh Luthra is a young turk who is enroute to become a billionaire by the age of 30. His incredible journey to wealth and global fame started from learning coding by watching YouTube videos.

The early signs of the great things to come arrived at the age of 15 for Evan, when he got a call from legendary tech pioneer Steve Jobs. The visionary needed advice from the young boy about some issues with the Apple app store. Here’s Evan Singh Luthra’s story from the humble, self-taught origins to the apex of the tech industry.

A young achiever

Evan’s father ran a call centre in India where he was first “bitten by the digital bug”, as he recently recalled to an American news outlet. He started playing with computers, buying as many as 200 and learnt about computers inside out. He then grew an interest in coding and software.

Evan recently explained how he made his fortune. He made multiple apps and websites which eventually sold for handsome profits. By 15, he says, he had created apps that were being used by millions across the world. As his prominence grew globally, he got a call from no other than the late Apple CEO Steve Jobs seeking his advice.

“I was starstruck. I was a boy from India and didn’t have that much experience at the time and here I was, talking to Steve Jobs," Evan recounted his experience to the New York-based media house. A couple of years forward, and Evan had entered the playground of titans, having become a millionaire at just 17 by creating and successfully selling more than 30 apps.

10 years on, Evan has become a successful investor with a lavish lifestyle. He has put his money in more than 300 firms with his net worth projected to hit a billion dollars in the next few years. He shuttles across India, Mexico, St Kitts and Nevis and the Dominican Republic for his work and personal life. The fortune has helped him own luxurious properties, throw yacht parties.

Evan is the founder of StartupStudio.online. Trading cryptocurrency is reportedly a huge contributor to his wealth. “A lot of people doubted me and said I wouldn’t do well but when my company sold for seven figures, I got my revenge," Evan was quoted by the NY based news outlet.