From copywriter to tutor, list of 20 jobs that can be replaced by ChatGPT

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT-4 has advanced in majorly three crucial areas that are visual comprehension, context handling and creativity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

The ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT-4 AI chatbot's core technology, GPT-4, has recently been introduced. According to claims, ChatGPT-4 has been improved to the point that it can now execute various tasks which can exhibit human-like performance in a different task, which was seen as one of the shortcomings of its predecessor.

According to its developers, GPT-4 is a "large multimodal model" that displays "human-level performance" on a variety of academic and professional metrics. The new latest-gen GPT-4 can even understand image inputs, and the AI can analyse items or translate language within the photo, in contrast to the previous-generation GPT-3/GPT 3.5. 

During an interview with ABC News, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI said "It is going to eliminate a lot of current jobs, that`s true. We can make much better ones. The reason to develop AI at all, in terms of impact on our lives and improving our lives and upside, this will be the greatest technology humanity has yet developed,".

A tweet from machine learning engineer Rowan Cheung illustrating the jobs that the AI chatbot may possibly replace sparked renewed interest in the ChatGPT.

In a tweet, a post shows a user asking GPT-4 about the jobs it can replace. List 20 jobs that GOT-4 replaces, the user enquired. The user asked, “Name 20 jobs that GOT-4 replace. Turn it into a chart form with Number, Job and Human trait replace.”

Translator, market research analyst, transcriptionist, tutor, email marketer, copywriter, social media manager are some of the jobs ChatGPT-4 mentioned it could replace.

While some Twitter users praised ChatGPT-4's "potential capabilities," others disagreed with the response by the AI chatbot.

IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
Tina Dabi, Srushti Deshmukh, Athar Khan: Check out most followed IAS officers on social media
76% Indians suffering from Vitamin D deficiency: Eat these Vitamin D-rich foods for good health
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Cycle in style with these 10 cool biking gadgets, accessories
