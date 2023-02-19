Search icon
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to charge for blue tick, check pricing inside

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will also now have a paid verification badge on their profiles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

Meta announces Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram paid blue tick | Photo: Pixabay

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will now have a premium verification service to offer a blue badge on profiles, announced parent company Meta. For the verification accounting of profiles, people will have to opt for premium subscriptions starting from $1.99 per month on the web and $14.99 per month on iOS platforms. This week, the service will be made available in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

People will be able to get their profiles verified with government identification. Along with profile verification, the subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook also gives extra protection against impersonation. The additional information regarding the profile verification is yet to be released. 

The co-founder of the social media platform Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg also posted regarding the same and wrote, "Good morning and new product announcement: this week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified -- a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support." 

"This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 per month on web or $14.99 per month on iOS. We'll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon," he added. 

This comes after another social media platform, Twitter has started to charge premium under Twitter Blue subscription which offers blue tick to subscribers. For Indian users the paid service is offered as ₹650 and ₹900 per month on website and mobile, respectively.

