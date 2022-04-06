Despite inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, India's IT spending set to reach $110.6 billion

Headlines

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

'Truth always triumphs': Rahul Gandhi reacts to SC staying his conviction in 'Modi' surname defamation case

5 tips to protect your child from malaria, dengue during monsoon

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

IMD predicts heavy rains in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab tomorrow; check latest weather update here

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Most expensive cricket bats used by Indian cricketers

9 Indian actors who own vanity vans worth over Rs 2 crore 

10 best exercises for people with diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Scam 2003 The Telgi Story: Hansal Mehta teases glimpses of Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore fraud

Chandramukhi 2: Makers share spooky glimpse of Kangana Ranaut's character, actress' first look will be out on this date

Anushka Sharma gets brutally trolled for 'weird, deflated face' in photo with Virat Kohli, fans call it creepy

HomeBusiness

Business

Despite inflation, geopolitical uncertainty, India's IT spending set to reach $110.6 billion

The spending on IT services in India is likely to reach $19.7 billion in 2022 -- an 8.6 per cent growth from last year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 06, 2022, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The overall IT spending in India is likely to reach $110.6 billion in 2022 -- growing 6.3 per cent from 2021 - as inflation, geo-political disruption and talent shortages are not expected to slow down IT investments, a Gartner report said on Wednesday. In India, the forecast has been revised from the earlier estimate of $105.2 billion, primarily due to the growth in devices in 2021.

"In 2022, along with devices, Indian CIOs and business leaders will continue to increase their spending towards analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, customer experience and cloud," said Naveen Mishra, senior research director at Gartner. Indian CIOs are contemplating to restructure their existing IT vendor engagement programmes "with an eye on co-creation of solutions in close partnership with their providers and newer contracting models," Mishra added.

READ | In pics: Tata unveils its electric SUV Concept - CURVV

The spending on IT services in India is likely to reach $19.7 billion in 2022 -- an 8.6 per cent growth from last year. The increasing cost of talent will be one of the major growth drivers in the country. Worldwide IT spending is projected to total $4.4 trillion in 2022, an increase of 4 per cent from 2021. "This year is proving to be one of the nosiest years on record for CIOs. Geopolitical disruption, inflation, currency fluctuations and supply chain challenges are among the many factors vying for their time and attention," said John-David Lovelock, distinguished research vice president at Gartner.

READ | What caused food delivery apps Zomato, Swiggy outage?

Software spending is expected to grow 9.8 per cent to $674.9 billion in 2022 and IT services is forecast to grow 6.8 per cent to reach $1.3 trillion globally. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is not expected to have a direct impact on global IT spending, according to the report. Price and wage inflation compounded with talent shortages and other delivery uncertainties are expected to be greater impingements on CIOs` plans in 2022 but will still not slow down technology investments. "CIOs anticipate having the financial and organisational ability to invest in key technologies throughout this year and the next," said Lovelock.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone was 'laughing, crying, clapping, whistling' while watching RRKPK

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

When Ratan Tata 'almost got married', former Chairman of Tata Sons reveals details about his love life

Anju-Narsullah love story: Anju settles with Pakistani husband, new video showcases her lifestyle

Meet Soham Mahapatra, who left high-paying job, cleared GATE to join Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 5 times Alia Bhatt slayed desi look in these sarees

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE