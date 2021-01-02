Delhi and neighbouring states suffer loss of Rs 27,000 crore amid farmers' protest: CAIT

Due to the ongoing farmers' agitation, Delhi and its neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan have suffered a loss of about Rs 27,000 crore. The information was provided by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). CAIT's officials said the supply of goods to and from Delhi has been 'greatly affected' and trucks are having to travel longer via alternate routes.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana have been agitating against the new farm laws for more than a month on the Delhi border. As borders have become protesting sites, roads connecting the national capital to many states are closed.

Speaking with Hindustan, CAIT officials said that the supply of goods coming from Punjab and Haryana to Delhi has been affected badly. The supply of goods to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and other states of the country has also been adversely affected.

According to the officials, about 50,000 trucks come to Delhi carrying goods from different states and about 30,000 trucks carry goods outside the Capital. Due to the farmers' protest, not only the arrival of goods to Delhi but also the supply from the national capital to the whole country has been greatly affected. In such a situation, the sooner the solution is reached through discussion between the government and farmer leaders, the better it will be.

The traders' body said CAIT and the All India Transport Welfare Association (ATWA) are ensuring that the supply of essential commodities continues without any disruption and that there will be no shortage of essential commodities.

CAIT has said that the joint efforts of All India Transport Welfare Association (ATWA), the largest organisation of CAIT and transport sector, are working to continue the supply of essential commodities uninterrupted. For this, vehicles carrying goods from other states to Delhi have to travel longer as they are taking alternative routes except for highways, as per Hindustan Times.