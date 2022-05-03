Conker App, the best skilled based app by Conker World Pvt Ltd creates massive headlines

Created under Conker World Pvt Ltd by Arvind Arora, offers training-based skills to students to make them competent to earn enough via the gig economy.

A lot has already been spoken about how a few individuals and entrepreneurs have worked their way to the top and how they have given it their all to making a significant difference in their industries. However, still, it feels there is a need to speak more about them and let the world know their genius, who have started their ventures with the pure vision to make a positive difference in the lives of others. Conker World Pvt Ltd’s new e-learning platform called Conker App is one such great creation and vision of a man named Arvind Arora, who believed he could create ripples of growth in education, and so he did.

The basis of founding the Conker App for Arvind Arora was that he wished to create an education environment that could focus more on skills and not on the stereotyped methodologies in education. Initially known as the A2 App, the Conker App now helps the youth envision a powerful future for themselves by empowering them to earn fiscal benefits for them to flourish in different industries and sectors based on their prominent skills. Conker World Pvt Ltd with Conker App offers a goal-oriented and creative education platform. Putting the focus on personal skills, founder Arvind Arora and Sachin Upadhyay offer training based on the skills of the individuals who look out for going beyond stereotype learning and focus on their personal skills.

For creating microentrepreneurs and jobs, the team is determined to bring about a revolution in the skilling space, targeting 90% of the vernacular-speaking population in India. This will help these students become self-sustainable and make them job-ready for their industries, contributing to the gig economy. The team will also join hands with job portals and companies to help students find the right kind of jobs after they get an education from the e-learning platform with highly affordable skilling courses.

Investors like Ranveer Allahbadia (Beerbiceps) have shown trust in the digital platform, and many other prominent names have been associated with the brand as investors. Do check out its website, https://www.conkerworld.com/, to know more.

(Sponsored Feature)