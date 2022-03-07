Career advice from world’s fifth richest man: Warren Buffett shares wisdom on job search

Billionaire investor and philanthropist Warren Buffet is known as one of the most astute minds in the art of moneymaking. The 91-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who is worth more than $117 billion (Rs 8.97 lakh crore) recently shared his pearls of wisdom for people setting about in their careers and trying to find the right job for them.

Writing in his latest annual letter to company shareholders, Buffet shed light on what kept him enjoying work throughout his long career. He said that he urged university students to keep two factors in mind when finding jobs. He tells people to get a job in the field and with people they would opt for if money was not a factor.

Buffet says that once such a job is found, the person would not be ‘working’ any more. The billionaire did admit that the harsh economic realities may disrupt the search for such an employment.

Buffet says that he and his long-term business partner Charlie Munger found “what we love to do” at his company Berkshire Hathaway, saying that the duo has been working with people they like and trust for several decades, barring “very few exceptions”.

Read | Career advice from world's richest man: Elon Musk says THESE jobs are secure in the future

Buffet and Munger started out working in a grocery shop belonging to the former’s grandfather. Job satisfaction for them came when Buffett went into the business of selling securities and Munger made a career in law. In 1965, the two gained controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway and grew the company from into a financial behemoth with an over $700 billion market cap and holdings in mega companies like General Motors, the Coca Cola Company and Apple