Bank Holidays alert! Banks to remain closed for 15 days in August, check full list here
August will start in a few days, and all private and government banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month.
Written By
Edited By
Karishma Jain
Source
DNA webdesk
Banks will remain closed for 15 days in August
According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 6 days due to Sunday and the second and fourth Saturday in August. Similarly, banks will remain closed for another 9 days. Although these other holidays will not be across the country but will be different in different places. In this way, the banks will not work for a total of 15 days. Here is when and where the banks will remain closed.
List of Bank Holidays in August 2021
13 August - Martyrdom Day - Imphal
16 August - Parsi New Year - Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur zones of Maharashtra
19 August - Muharram
20 August - Muharram/First Onam - Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Kerala zones
21 August - Thiruvonam - Kochi, Kerala
23 August - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti - Kochi, Kerala
30 August - Janmashtami
31 August - Shri Krishna Ashtami - Hyderabad
Banks Weekly Holiday in August
1 August - Sunday
8 August - Sunday
14 August - Second Saturday
15 August - Sunduy
22 August - Sunduy
28 August - Fourth Saturday
29 August - Sunday
The RBI puts its holiday list under three brackets - Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The bank holidays are listed by the Central government, state governments, and union territories (UTs) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.