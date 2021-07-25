Bank Holidays alert! Banks to remain closed for 15 days in August, check full list here

August will start in a few days, and all private and government banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month. In such a situation, if you have any important work related to the bank next week, you should plan your work keeping in mind the holidays.

Banks will remain closed for 15 days in August

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 6 days due to Sunday and the second and fourth Saturday in August. Similarly, banks will remain closed for another 9 days. Although these other holidays will not be across the country but will be different in different places. In this way, the banks will not work for a total of 15 days. Here is when and where the banks will remain closed.

List of Bank Holidays in August 2021

13 August - Martyrdom Day - Imphal

16 August - Parsi New Year - Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur zones of Maharashtra

19 August - Muharram

20 August - Muharram/First Onam - Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Kerala zones

21 August - Thiruvonam - Kochi, Kerala

23 August - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti - Kochi, Kerala

30 August - Janmashtami

31 August - Shri Krishna Ashtami - Hyderabad

Banks Weekly Holiday in August

1 August - Sunday

8 August - Sunday

14 August - Second Saturday

15 August - Sunduy

22 August - Sunduy

28 August - Fourth Saturday

29 August - Sunday

The RBI puts its holiday list under three brackets - Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. The bank holidays are listed by the Central government, state governments, and union territories (UTs) under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.