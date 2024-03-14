Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Backed by MS Dhoni, Rigi collaborates with renowned creator coach Himanshu Agrawal

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

SpaceX launches most powerful rocket ever built on third test flight from...

Paytm gets approval from NPCI to become third-party UPI app

Meet man whose company has become India’s 2nd unicorn of 2024, got Rs 662 crore funding from...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Backed by MS Dhoni, Rigi collaborates with renowned creator coach Himanshu Agrawal

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Meet man whose kidneys failed at 21, is on dialysis since 26 years; founded India’s largest dialysis centre chain with..

Common mistakes that damage hair and cause hair fall

Types of footwear every woman should have 

6 Hindi adaptations of popular Disney sitcoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar joins hands with Adhik Ravichandran for AK 63, film to release on...

Moushumi Chatterjee says she is 'much better person' than Jaya Bachchan to paps, netizens say 'but does she have...'

This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

HomeBusiness

Business

Backed by MS Dhoni, Rigi collaborates with renowned creator coach Himanshu Agrawal

Rigi offers an end-to-end ecosystem tailored to the unique needs of knowledge creators.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 07:42 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rigi, the pioneering platform dedicated to empowering knowledge creators, proudly announces its collaboration with the esteemed creator coach, Himanshu Agrawal. This strategic partnership aims to revolutionize the way creators navigate the digital landscape by providing them with essential tools and expert guidance to thrive in their respective fields.

Founded in 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, Rigi has rapidly emerged as a beacon of support for creators across diverse domains such as education, fitness, gaming, and more. With a mission to foster a sustainable creator economy, Rigi offers an end-to-end ecosystem tailored to the unique needs of knowledge creators, facilitating community management and monetization with cutting-edge tools and resources.

Boasting a robust network of over 15,000 creators, Rigi has cemented its status as a trailblazer in the industry, backed by the endorsement of cricketing legend MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Now, with the collaboration with Himanshu Agrawal, Rigi is poised to elevate the capabilities of creators to unprecedented heights.

Himanshu Agrawal, renowned as one of the foremost creator consultants globally, brings a wealth of expertise and insight to the table. Through his platform Coach Booster, Himanshusas been instrumental in empowering coaches to refine their skills and expand their reach in the burgeoning coaching industry.

Coach Booster, an Al-enhanced platform designed to streamline the coaching process, is also a Rigi initiative. It offers a suite of top-notch features from task management and habit tracking to revenue monitoring, making it the ultimate tool for coaches looking to maximize their growth.

"This collaboration between Rigi and Himanshu Agrawal underscores our commitment to scaling Coach Booster as the coaching industry experiences unprecedented growth," remarked Ananya Singhal, Co-founder of Rigi. "With the coaching industry in India projected to reach a market size of $2.4 billion by 2025, we are excited to leverage our combined expertise and resources to empower coaches worldwide."

Rigi's commitment to empowering creators is further bolstered by its support from prominent venture capitalists and investors, including Anupam Mittal, renowned for his appearances on Shark Tank. With backing from such influential figures, Rigi is well-positioned to drive innovation and foster success in the creator economy.

Speaking about the collaboration, Himanshu Agrawal expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to partner with Rigi to empower creators with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. Together, we will revolutionize the way creators monetize their content, engage with their audience, and unlock their full potential."

As Rigi and Himanshu Agrawal join forces, creators can look forward to a transformative experience that combines cutting-edge technology with expert guidance, enabling them to succeed in their creative endeavors like never before. With a shared commitment to innovation and empowerment, this collaboration promises to shape the future of the creator economy.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

One nation, one election: Return to simultaneous polls recommended by EC in 1983, says Kovind panel

Meet man, billionaire behind Rs 45286 crore company, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Adah Sharma reacts to Bastar The Naxal Story being called propaganda: 'Even during The Kerala Story...'

'BJP's desperate attempt...': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge questions CAA rules notification timing

'Mumbai cha yodhha': India skipper Rohit Sharma lauds retiring Dhawal Kulkarni after Ranji Trophy win

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement