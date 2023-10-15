Australia fines Elon Musk's X Rs 3 crore for lack of information on child abuse content

The e-Safety Commission retaliated against Musk's platform X, which he rebranded from Twitter, since it didn't reply to inquiries about how quickly it addressed accusations of child abuse content on the site and how it found it.

Elon Musk was fined $386,000 or Rs 3,21,45,906 by the Australian e-Safety Commission, as per Reuters. Microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, was fined by an Australian regulator for refusing to assist with an investigation into anti-child abuse measures. This is a setback for a business that is trying to retain sponsors due to claims that it is becoming weak in content moderation.

The e-Safety Commission retaliated against Musk's platform X, which he rebranded from Twitter, since it didn't reply to inquiries about how quickly it addressed accusations of child abuse content on the site and how it found it.

The penalty damages the business's image at a time when income has been steadily declining due to advertisers' reduced spending on an online platform that has dropped the majority of filtering and allowed numerous blocked accounts to be reactivated.

In an interview, Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who worked for X as a public policy director until 2016, noted, "The sole justification for not responding to key inquiries concerning illegal content and conduct occurring on sites would be when you don't have solutions."

According to Australian rules that came into effect in 2021, the regulator has the power to order internet service providers to disclose information about their policies regarding online safety or slap a fine. Grant stated that the regulator may take the company to court if X refuses to pay the penalty.

The Australian regulator claimed that X claimed the service was "not an app consumed by a lot of young children" when questioned about how it stopped child abuse on the platform. Additionally, X informed the Australian authority that it had a "zero-tolerance policy" regarding content that violated children and was dedicated to locating and eliminating it from its platform.

The business claimed to utilize automatic software to identify offensive photos and to have professionals who can examine platform content in 12 different languages.

(With inputs from Reuters)