Australia fines Elon Musk's X Rs 3 crore for lack of information on child abuse content

Headlines

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

Watch: Sam Curran pushes cameraman during ENG vs AFG World Cup 2023 match; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AUS vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Australia vs Sri Lanka Match 14

‘India is the only country that can…’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat amid Israel-Hamas conflict

World Cup 2023: Team India arrives in Pune for crucial clash against Bangladesh; video surfaces

Benefits of buckwheat flour (kuttu ka aata)

 9 Hollywood movies filmed in India 

Navratri 2023: 7 cholesterol-friendly vrat snacks

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Salman Khan instructs Munawar Faruqui to shut up during Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Ab tak karte aaye ho...'

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

HomeBusiness

Business

Australia fines Elon Musk's X Rs 3 crore for lack of information on child abuse content

The e-Safety Commission retaliated against Musk's platform X, which he rebranded from Twitter, since it didn't reply to inquiries about how quickly it addressed accusations of child abuse content on the site and how it found it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Elon Musk was fined $386,000 or Rs 3,21,45,906 by the Australian e-Safety Commission, as per Reuters.  Microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, was fined by an Australian regulator for refusing to assist with an investigation into anti-child abuse measures. This is a setback for a business that is trying to retain sponsors due to claims that it is becoming weak in content moderation.

The e-Safety Commission retaliated against Musk's platform X, which he rebranded from Twitter, since it didn't reply to inquiries about how quickly it addressed accusations of child abuse content on the site and how it found it.

The penalty damages the business's image at a time when income has been steadily declining due to advertisers' reduced spending on an online platform that has dropped the majority of filtering and allowed numerous blocked accounts to be reactivated.

In an interview, Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who worked for X as a public policy director until 2016, noted, "The sole justification for not responding to key inquiries concerning illegal content and conduct occurring on sites would be when you don't have solutions."

According to Australian rules that came into effect in 2021, the regulator has the power to order internet service providers to disclose information about their policies regarding online safety or slap a fine. Grant stated that the regulator may take the company to court if X refuses to pay the penalty.

The Australian regulator claimed that X claimed the service was "not an app consumed by a lot of young children" when questioned about how it stopped child abuse on the platform. Additionally, X informed the Australian authority that it had a "zero-tolerance policy" regarding content that violated children and was dedicated to locating and eliminating it from its platform.

The business claimed to utilize automatic software to identify offensive photos and to have professionals who can examine platform content in 12 different languages.

READ | Meet woman who works in Rs 47,460 crore revenue company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 24,980 crore net worth

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Hamas actively preventing Palestinians from leaving Gaza: Israel Defence Forces

Urvashi Rautela loses her '24 carat real gold iPhone' while watching India-Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium

Nani reacts on asked if he requested director to add kissing scenes with Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna

BJP MP claims TMC's Mahua Moitra took 'cash and gifts' to ask questions in Parliament

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE