Anant Ambani receives super expensive birthday gift from friend, it’s not watch, car, clothes but a…

Salman Khan, B Praak and several other popular celebrities attended Anant Ambani’s birthday party and videos from the event are now doing rounds on the internet.

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest child Anant Ambani turned 29 this week and India’s richest man organised a star-studded party at Jamnagar to celebrate the occasion. Salman Khan, B Praak and several other popular celebrities attended Anant Ambani’s birthday party and videos from the event are now doing rounds on the internet. While netizens are reacting to the videos from the gala, renowned social worker and the Chairman of Radha Meera Charitable Trust, Bharat Mehra shared an image on his instagram account with Anant Ambani. In the image, Bharat Mehra is seen gifting a painting of Lord Ganesha to Mukesh Ambani’s son.

The painting gifted to Anant Ambani is not an ordinary one. The Lord Ganesha painting is an artwork of MF Hussain, who was one of the most celebrated and internationally recognised Indian artists of the 20th century. As mentioned by Bharat Mehra, the painting is chiselled in Socotra Dragon Yemeni tree wood. The price of the painting is unknown but being a masterpiece of MF Hussain, it can be said that it is pretty rare and expensive. You can watch the image of the painting below.



Anant Ambani is the youngest among the siblings. Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.