Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

Anant Ambani receives super expensive birthday gift from friend, it’s not watch, car, clothes but a…

'Wasn't given parole to meet ailing mother, could not...': Rajnath Singh recalls Emergency, hits out at Opposition

Haryana principal arrested after 6 students die in deadly bus accident, school asked why it was open on Eid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film takes slow start, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Shahdol Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Isha Ambani's lesser-known relative who owns Rs 6368 crore business, he is Mukesh Ambani's...

5 television actresses who rejected Tejasswi Prakash's role in Naagin 6 

Popular fruits with high sugar content

Bowlers with most five wicket hauls in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Maidaan box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film takes slow start, earns only Rs 7.10 crore

Meet actor, who got Rs 150 as first pay, sold jewellery on streets; now owns Rs 80 crore house, is worth Rs 2500 crore

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 1: Akshay-Tiger film sees one of the lowest Eid openings, earns...

HomeBusiness

Business

Anant Ambani receives super expensive birthday gift from friend, it’s not watch, car, clothes but a…

Salman Khan, B Praak and several other popular celebrities attended Anant Ambani’s birthday party and videos from the event are now doing rounds on the internet.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 07:42 AM IST

article-main
Anant Ambani
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani’s youngest child Anant Ambani turned 29 this week and India’s richest man organised a star-studded party at Jamnagar to celebrate the occasion. Salman Khan, B Praak and several other popular celebrities attended Anant Ambani’s birthday party and videos from the event are now doing rounds on the internet. While netizens are reacting to the videos from the gala, renowned social worker and the Chairman of Radha Meera Charitable Trust, Bharat Mehra shared an image on his instagram account with Anant Ambani. In the image, Bharat Mehra is seen gifting a painting of Lord Ganesha to Mukesh Ambani’s son.

The painting gifted to Anant Ambani is not an ordinary one. The Lord Ganesha painting is an artwork of MF Hussain, who was one of the most celebrated and internationally recognised Indian artists of the 20th century. As mentioned by Bharat Mehra, the painting is chiselled in Socotra Dragon Yemeni tree wood. The price of the painting is unknown but being a masterpiece of MF Hussain, it can be said that it is pretty rare and expensive. You can watch the image of the painting below.
 

 

Anant Ambani is the youngest among the siblings. Despite being members of the richest family in India, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are known for their humble behaviour and traditions. Anant Ambani finished his studies from Brown University and now handles Reliance New Energy Business. He is in the post of director of Reliance 02C and Reliance New Solar Energy. If reports are to be believed, his net worth is more than 40 billion dollars.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Its like therapy': Transgender, queer actors hail filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari's free acting workshop for LGBTQ artistes

Watch: Amid patch-up rumours, Disha Patani attends screening of Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, fans react

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's India visit and meeting with PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls: Raj Thackeray extends 'unconditional' support to BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance

Dausa constituency Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement