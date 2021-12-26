'You'll marry Akshay Kumar': Rajesh Khanna's astrologer had predicted, Twinkle Khanna reveals

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are adorable together, they are one of the most celebrated couples in the Indian Film industry. Twinkle, who has always been vocal about her thoughts, revealed that her late father’s astrologer had predicted about her marriage.

In a recent conversation with Jackie Shroff, Twinkle Khanna, who is married to Akshay Kumar for more than 20 years, said that her father Rajesh Khanna’s astrologer had predicted that she would marry the ‘Khiladi’ star. He stated, “I don't believe in (astrology) but my dad used to tell me things... He was not an astrologer, he had an astrologer and that astrologer, before I met my husband, that astrologer told (Rajesh) and he told me, 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I said, 'Who?' The full name. 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I don't even know him.”

However, she eventually got married to Akshay Kumar. The couple, who got married in 2001, has a son named Aarav, and a daughter named Nitara.

The actress confessed that she had no idea about Akshay at that time. She further said, “After many years (Rajesh) came with that astrologer home for coffee and I don't really ask people these things. And I don’t really ask people these things, and I said, ‘How about my business?’ And he said, ‘You will become a writer’. And I hadn’t written anything for 20 years. I said, ‘Tell me about my sajawat ka business, what are you pakaoing me, writer banega rubbish’. And now…”

Twinkle, who is also a columnist, has written a few books also. She is the writer of ‘Mrs Funnybones’, ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ and ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving.'