Yaariyan 2: Pearl V Puri, Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri starrer gets release date

Credit: Divya Khosla/Instagram

The makers of Yaariyan, the film which was released almost eight years ago, are back with Yaariyan 2. The film directed by Divya Khosla Kumar starred Himansh Kholi and Rakul Preet Singhi in lead roles.

After the success of Yaariyan, the makers are planning to release Yaariyan 2 starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri in lead roles on May 12, 2023. The film will also feature Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain, and Priya Varrier in pivotal roles. The release date was announced on Tuesday. Incidentally, in the first instalment of the film, it was Divya Khosla Kumar who was behind the camera and marked her directorial debut with the college romance.

And now, Divya is the lead in the second instalment! Actor Pearl V Puri, best known for featuring in TV serials like Bepanah Pyaarr and Naagin, will be making his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2. Yaariyan 2 marks Pearl's second project with Divya. The two have earlier worked together on in Teri Aankhon Mein song, which was released in 2020.

Also, this will be Pearl's first big project after he was mired in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case in 2021. He was arrested by Waliv Police on June 4, 2021, for allegedly raping a minor girl. He was later granted bail.

Returning to Yaariyan 2, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru of Sanam Teri Kasam fame have come on board to direct the second instalment. Yaariyan, which was directed by Divya, starred Himansh Kohli, Rakul Preet Singh and Nicole Faria.As mentioned above, the movie will hit theatres on May 12, 2023, and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, and Aayush Maheshwari. (With inputs from ANI)