Who was the real Arjan Vailly? Know true story and meaning behind viral chartbuster from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Animal's chartbuster Arjan Vailly describes Ranbir Kapoor's character mid fight but also has ties to a great Sikh warrior from the 19th century.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

The song Arjan Vailly from Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal is topping the charts as we speak. The Punjabi number is based on a popular folk tune and intersperses elements of Sikh history with the film’s plot. While many assumed that the Arjan being mentioned in the song is a reference to Ranbir’s character in the film, who is named Arjun, the truth is that the song has a deeper meaning and ties to one of the fiercest Sikh warriors.

What is the song Arjan Vailly about?

Arjan Vailly has been penned and sung by Bhupinder Babbal, a popular Punjabi artiste. The song, composed in the Dhadi-vaar music style created by Guru Gobind Singh, tells of the valour of one Arjan Vailly and his exploits on the battlefield. The film’s release announcement and trailer show this song in the background of scenes involving Ranbir’s character fighting off multiple opponents, highlighting its significance in hyping up the protagonist.

Who was the real Arjan Vailly?

However, Arjan Vailly has ties to Sikh history. The song was originally composed by Punjabi folk artiste Kuldeep Manak and is based on the life and times of Arjan Singh Nalwa, the son of Sikh military commander Hari Singh Nalwa. The senior Nalwa was the commander-in-chief of the Sikh Empire’s armies in the early 19th century. His song Arjan was born in Jagraon, near present day Ludhiana, took over from his father after his death, fighting for the Sikh Empire against the Mughals and more importantly the expanding British rule in India.

What does Arjan Vailly’s lyrics mean?

The lyrics of Animal’s Arjan Vailly describe how Arjan Singh Nalwa created havoc in the fied of battle with his gandaasi (battle axe). The song describes a big battle where Arjan Singh is fighting valiantly with his axe and using all other weapons, including the kirpaan. The song goes on to describe the fight’s intensity and compares the Sikh warriors to bulls, describing the blood flowing on the battlefield. It ends with comparing Arjan to a lion, addig that he keeps thepolice and government beneath his feet. The song draws a parallel between Arjan Singh Nalwa and Animal’s Arjun, describing them in the same breath.

All about Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna along with a strong ensemble cast. The film releases in theatres on December 1. Judging by the advance booking reports, it is set to take the biggest opening of Ranbir’s career.

