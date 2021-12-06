When Katrina Kaif revealed what three things she wants in her ideal man

An old interview of Katrina Kaif has gone viral just a few days before her wedding to Vicky Kaushal. During a conversation in 2018 with Filmfare, Katrina talked about the important attributes she looks for in a man. Now, the actress is getting married on December 9 in Rajasthan to Vicky Kaushal.

As per an India Today report, talking about the things she wants in a man Katrina said, “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humour is really important, and maybe smell good,” said Katrina Kaif. The actress was then asked about what she wanted in 2019. To which, she replied “A boyfriend?”

Meanwhile, officials from Sawai Madhopur's district government are preparing for the wedding. On December 9, the stars will marry in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On Thursday, a meeting was held to examine the law and order plans for the four days of the celebrity wedding.The meeting was mainly on managing traffic and transportation during the wedding said Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan.