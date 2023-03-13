When and where you can watch The Elephant Whisperers, first Indian film to win at Oscars?

File Photo

India's short documentary The Elephant Whisperers has brought home an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the 95th Oscar Awards. The award was presented by Pedro Pascal. The Elephant Whisperers was competing in the category alongside Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger at the Gate.

The award was received by the director Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. Kartiki talked about the film and said it is for coexistence and thanked the Academy Awards for recognising their work.

"I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with and finally, for coexistence," Gonsalves said in her acceptance speech.

The director went on to thank the Academy, producer Guneet Monga, and her family and dedicated the win to her "motherland India".

The Elephant Whisperers marks Kartiki Gonsalves' directorial debut. The documentary is about the bond that develops between a couple and an orphaned baby elephant, Raghu, who was entrusted to their care.

When and where can you watch The Elephant Whisperers in India?

The 40-minute documentary The Elephant Whisperers is available to watch on Netflix India under the 'Science & Nature Docs' category.

The description of the film on Netflix reads, 'Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.'

Audio: English, Hindi, Tamil - Audio Description, Tamil [Original], Telugu

Subtitles: English, Tamil, Turkish.

The film can be watched online and is also available for download.