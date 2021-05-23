'We are very similar': Malaika Arora on her friendship with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor

‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ Malaika Arora’s friendship with her her sister Amrita Arora and friends Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor is known to all. Recently during an episode of show the bond between contestants Amit Kumar, Sanchit Chanana and Pruthviraj Kongari reminded the actor of her own squad.

Touched by the close relationship between the three contestants, Malaika told them to always keep their friendship together, no matter where they are in life.

“Do not forget each other. You will grow up and become big in your field. But keep this friendship together. Call up and message each other. This friendship will be special and you will always remember it,” the actress said.

Sharing details about her closeness with Bebo, Lolo and sister Amrita, Malika said they are very similar to each other and also revealed the one common thing between them.

“Wo do behene hain, aur hum do behne hain (Kareena-Karishma are sisters and so are Amrita and I). We are very similar... Humari kafi likes and dislikes similar hai. It all depends on what one says in the group. But the one common thing about the four of us is hume khana bohot accha lagta hai (We love food). So everything revolves around food,” Malaika said.

Kareena, Karishma, Malaika and Amrita are often spotted having lunch or partying together. The squad even goes on vacation together, taking time out of their busy schedules to spend time with each other. The foursome regularly share photos with their fans on their Instagram accounts.

Earlier this year, Malaika also visited Kareena after the latter gave birth to her second son.