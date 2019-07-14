WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha bids an emotional farewell to the team of 'Khandaani Shafakhana'

Sonakshi Sinha is one actress who has never shied away from playing diverse roles on screen. From the adorable Rajjo in Dabangg to literally kicking ass in Akira, she has done it all. In her next film, Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will be seen playing the role of a young girl from Amritsar, who inherits her uncle’s sex clinic, and how she tries to break the taboo around the topic.

The film also stars Varun Sharma and Badshah and has been directed by Shilpi Dasgupta. Sonakshi recently shared a video, where she speaks about how this film, and the team is extremely special for her. The actress speaks about how despite it being her 23rd film, she knew everyone from the cast and crew, how the vibe on the sets was extremely warm, and why this will be a special film for her.

Watch the video here:

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the very few female actors to headline a film which deals with the subject of sex, and she has been getting a lot of praise for how she is trying to encourage people to approach the subject openly. Apart from that, she has also received positive response on how she has got into the skin of the character of Baby Bedi with such ease.

Khandaani Shafakhana is scheduled to release on August 2, 2019. After that, the actress will be seen playing the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal, which hits the screens on August 15.