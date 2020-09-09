Watch: Shilpa Shetty wishes 'cookie' Raj Kundra on his birthday; daughter Samisha makes appearance

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's 'cookie' Raj Kundra celebrates his birthday today and to mark his special day, Shilpa took to her Instagram and shared a special birthday video for her "soulmate".

Shilpa posted a video that shows the family of four laughing, striking funny poses, or simply dressed up for various events and parties, however, the highlight of the video is a picture of Raj playing with his six-month-old daughter Samisha and eight-year-old son Viaan.

Check out the video here.

Sharing the video, Shilpa called Raj a complete package and put together several candid pictures of them together for the birthday video. She wrote, "Happy happppppyyyyyyy birthday, my Cookie @rajkundra9! You truly are a complete package... the most amazing son, brother, husband, father, or friend anyone could ask for! The Universe really did conspire to give me the best, my soulmate. Thank you for inspiring, teaching, always encouraging, and making me laugh. My heartfelt prayer today and every day is you get all you desire and in abundance, wishing you great health and happiness always."

Talking about the words inscribed on her wedding ring, she wrote, "'Love infinity u' it’s not just engraved on my wedding ring but also my heart... forever."

She added, "This is 'OUR' song from The Greatest Showman... so apt, because the time I spend with you is... 'NEVER Enough' from credit: @atlanticrecords #birthdayboy #love #blessed #gratitude #RajKundra #family #hubby."

For the uninformed, Shilpa and Raj welcomed Samisha in February this year, via surrogacy. She celebrated her half-year birthday last month, by sharing a video from her playtime.

Shilpa wrote, "One moment they are so tiny, your arms seem too big for them... you blink and they’ve outgrown it! As our little angel Samisha turns 6 months old today she’s started turning onto her tummy... signs of being ‘independent’ already Soon, she’ll be sitting up, crawling, and then... my workouts will mainly comprise of running behind her We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it, but for now, I’m loving this time with her. Watching her grow, crossing new milestones every day is a complete blessing and I’m not complaining one bit. Happy 1/2 birthday, our Angel."