Watch: Shilpa Shetty reacts after bodyguard pulls specially-abled fan away from Raj Kundra, video goes viral

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, recently, went on a family vacation to Singapore with their kids, Viaan and Samisha. They returned to Mumbai on Saturday, February 17, and were seen arriving at the airport in casuals.

As Raj and Shilpa headed towards their car, a fan with special needs approached Kundra for a photo. However, the couple's bodyguard intervened and prevented the fan from taking a picture. Shilpa was not pleased with the bodyguard's actions and expressed her disapproval of how he treated the fan.

Netizens praised Shilpa in the comments section. One user mentioned, "@theshilpashetty so kind of u." Another added, "That was rude, stupid guy, but Shilpa mam is so kind towards him." Another user expressed, "Disgusting behavior from the bodyguard."

Shilpa Shetty recently made OOT debut with Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. The show is part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, and Shilpa portrays the head of Gujarat Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad. In a recent interview with DNA, she talks about why she chose this project, her return to action after a break, and how she prepared for the role.

Indian Police Force came at a time when Shilpa had a number of other web series offers, the actress tells us. “I had a couple of other offers, one of which was supposed to be headlined by me,” she says, adding, “But I put that all aside to make my OTT debut with Indian Police Force, with Rohit. I thought it would be a great combination, and in an avatar that would make other women really proud.”