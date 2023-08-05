Watch: Salman Khan dons pink pants with grey shirt at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash, netizens call him ‘barbie bhai’

Salman Khan turns up in a grey shirt and pink pants at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash.

On Friday, Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 56th birthday, and his brother Salman Khan was seen attending his birthday bash. However, what caught netizen's attention was Salman’s ‘Barbie inspired’ outfit.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani shared a video of Salman Khan arriving at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday bash in casuals. The actor was seen donning a black t-shirt along with a grey shirt and pink pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of black shoes and apart from the turquoise bracelet, he was also seen wearing a turquoise silver watch. The actor attended the party with one of his friend.

Netizens reacted to Salman Khan’s outfit and called him ‘barbie bhai’. One of the comments read, “bhai promoting Barbie and Oppenheimer alone.” Another wrote, “Bhai is also having Barbie fever.” Another fan commented, “what is it with the pink trouser.” Another wrote, “I knew it! Tiger is actually Ken of Barbie Bollywood.” Another comment read, “Bhai Barbie bane hai aaj.” Another wrote, “Barbie bhai.”

Recently, Salman Khan grabbed headlines when he shared an adorable unseen picture with his sister Arpita Khan to wish her on her birthday. In the picture, the actor was seen posing with baby Arpita. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday Arpita."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which failed to impress the audience. However, the actor will now be seen in the much-anticipated movie of the year, Tiger 3. The actor will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the movie which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali. Shah Rukh Khan also has an action-packed cameo in the movie and after Pathaan, Salman, and SRK will be seen together doing high-octane action in the film.

