Watch: Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker flaunts baby bump, sets maternity fashion goals in new reel

The pregnancy glow on Swara is unmissable, and she's counting each moment of her pregnancy as a blessing.

Mom-to-be, actress Swara Bhasker is embracing motherhood, and she's counting each day of her pregnancy as a blessing. The actress recently gave another glimpse of her baby bump, wearing comfy maternity wear, and she's looking adorably cute and fashionable in it.

Swara has collaborated with a maternity fashion brand, and she uploaded a reel showcasing a variety of one-pieces. Swara looks comfortable and the pregnancy glow on her face is unmissable. Swara posted the reel on the Instagram with the caption, "It’s raining maternity wear! Thank you @the_mom_store for the new and super comfy wardrobe that also looks great!"

Here's the video

The actress announced her first pregnancy in June, and she dropped photos of her baby bump and announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and her husband Fahad Ahmad cradling her baby bump. The post saw several congratulatory messages from fans and friends.

Sharing the pictures, Swara wrote alongside, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!” She added the hashtags #comingsoon #Family #Newarrival #gratitude #octoberbaby, which led many to believe that the child is due in October.

Reacting to the news, actress Parvathy Thiruvothu commented, “Mubarak.” Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari added, “Masha’Allah! Mubarak! So much love.” Others like actor Priya Malik and filmmaker Tanuja Chandra also sent good wishes to the couple. Many fans also congratulated Swara and Fahad for their upcoming ‘new role’ as parents.

Swara and Fahad tied the knot in February in Delhi. The actress first gave a glimpse of Fahad on her social media late last year but did not reveal his face. She finally revealed that they were to marry a few days before the wedding. Fahad is a student leader and activist, who is a member of the Samajwadi Party. He is the current President of the Samajwadi Party of Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Swara, best known for her appearances in films like Nil Battey Sannata, Tanu Weds Manu, and Raanjhana, was last seen on the big screen in the 2022 film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She is reportedly awaiting the relese of her film Mrs Falani right now.